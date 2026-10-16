Man Charged With Hate Crime For Defacing Novi Couple's Driveway

October 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The owner of a valet company has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly defacing a Novi couple’s driveway with a racial slur.



22-year-old Ayham Nadeem Assi of West Bloomfield is charged with one count of Hate Crime for allegedly writing an anti-Black racial slur on a couple’s driveway.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office reports “On September 6th, the victims’ neighbor hosted a party and hired the defendant’s valet company to provide parking services. The victims spoke to their neighbors about vehicles parked on their grass. They later discovered a racial slur written on the apron of their driveway. According to investigators, home surveillance footage allegedly showed the defendant approaching the driveway and appeared to write the slur. The victims, who are Black, told investigators they felt intimidated and racially targeted”.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald commented “Acts of racial intimidation are unacceptable. Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home and welcome in their neighborhood. There is no excuse for harassing or racially intimidating a family.”



The defendant is charged with Hate Crime – Using Force, Causing Bodily Injury, Stalking, or Damaging Property - a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.