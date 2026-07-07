One Of Two Men Charged in Conway Township Murder To Serve Life Behind Bars

July 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi./com





One of two Flint men charged in a Conway Township murder who was found guilty by a local jury will serve life behind bars.



28-year-old Aaron Aydelotte (top) and 25-year-old Marqwevell Cummings were charged in the shooting death of a man whose body and burned-out car was discovered in Conway Township.



Aydelotte was sentenced as a 4th time habitual offender on July 2nd by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Matthew McGivney. He received credit for 476 days. Court records show a motion by the defense to vacate his conviction and sentencing was denied.



The Livingston Daily first reported this story.



Aydelotte’s jury trial in Livingston County Circuit Court got underway back in April and lasted for nine days. A jury returned its guilty verdict on two counts of homicide – murder - 1st degree premeditated on April 23rd.



Per the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were first called out to a vehicle fire on Sherwood Road around 8am on Saturday, March 8th of 2025. The vehicle was a 2000 Toyota Camry, and the fire appeared to be intentionally set.



About two hours later, deputies were called out to a death investigation on Robb Road. The victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man from Flint, and also the owner of the burned-out Camry. The Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot with a firearm.



Separately, a final settlement conference in Cummings’ case is set for August. He’s charged with homicide - open murder – statutory short form.



Both men have been held in the Livingston County Jail on $1 (M) million cash/surety bonds since being arrested.