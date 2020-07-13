Awards To Recognize Local "Gazelle" Companies

July 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Applications are due at the end of the month for Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual FastTrack Awards.



The awards are presented to what are referred to as “gazelle” companies headquartered in Washtenaw or Livingston County. “Gazelles” are defined as high-growth companies with 20% increased average revenue for three years, starting from a revenue base of at least $100,000 in 2016. As gazelle companies are characterized by their rapid growth, rather than their absolute size, they can range in size from small companies to large enterprises.



FastTrack Award winners will be celebrated on September 18th, as part of the 2020 a2Tech360 program. Due to COVID-19, this year’s a2Tech360 will be delivered virtually.



Applications are due July 31st and are available by Clicking Here.





More information about the application process is available Here.