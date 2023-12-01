Awards Announced in Howell Fantasy of Lights Parade

December 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The 39th annual Fantasy of Lights Parade, held on Friday, November 24th, transformed downtown Howell into a magical wonderland, captivating the community with the joyous spirit of the holiday season. Cobb-Hall Insurance returned as the presenting sponsor, ensuring another year of enchanting celebrations for thousands of eager attendees.



This year's parade, sponsored by Cobb-Hall Insurance, featured an array of dazzling floats, with 50 participants adorning Grand River in festive lights. Some went above and beyond, creating breathtaking displays that illuminated the night sky.



Adding to the magic, Cleary University's Peppermint Path hosted multiple vendors, providing an enchanting experience for attendees. Kids enjoyed a variety of activities, including the chance to write letters to Santa, interact with live reindeer, and indulge in live music and entertainment.



The Fantasy 5k, Presented by ChemTrend Limited Partnership, says they experienced a significant surge in runner participation. The event also featured a lively costume contest, showcasing the creativity and holiday spirit of the participants.



"The Fantasy of Lights Parade is a cherished tradition that brings our community together in the true spirit of the holidays. This year's event was made even more special by the overwhelming support of our sponsors and the enthusiastic participation of our community, committee, and volunteers," said Janelle Best, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



The parade included several award categories, recognizing outstanding contributions from participants.



Notable winners included LoRea Topsoil and Aggregate, recipient of the Razzle Dazzle award; Howell Jr. LaCross, honored with the Spirit of Christmas award; Beauchamp Water Treatment Solutions, awarded the Children's Delight award; LESA, recognized for the Best Use of Lights; Great Deal Products, earning the First Timers award; and Agape City Church, chosen for the Grand Marshal's Choice award.