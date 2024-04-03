Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In Ionia County Flock

April 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews





A highly contagious and deadly bird flu has been detected at a farm in Iona County.



Following a report to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI in a commercial poultry facility from Ionia County.



Since the disease was first detected in Michigan in 2022, this marks the fourth detection of the virus in a commercial facility and the first detection in Ionia County. It was reported at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch - which is based in Saranac and the largest egg producer in Michigan.



As wild birds complete their spring migration, the state says it’s crucial for every producer to protect their animals from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.



As the weather remains cool and wild birds continue their migration, conditions are said to be ideal for the virus to thrive and spread. While the conditions persist, the need to take preventative measures will be high. State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said “keeping HPAI out of Michigan’s domestic animals remains a team effort, and it must be a top priority for all.”



HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.



To protect other facilities in Michigan, the premises are currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. Those efforts also help to ensure the safety and integrity of the commercial food supply.



Michigan Allied Poultry Industries Executive Director Nancy Barr said "Michigan's egg farmers are among the most proactive in the country, with their diligence leading to rapid detection of HPAI in this flock. Strict biosecurity measures are in place to protect flocks from the increased threat of HPAI.”



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with avian influenza remains low. Also, no animals or products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain.



More information and details on how to report possible cases are available in the provided link.



