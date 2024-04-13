Avian Influenza Detected In Three New Michigan Dairy Herds

April 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Avian influenza has been detected in three new Michigan dairy herds.



On Friday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring announced the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in dairy herds in three additional counties—Ionia, Isabella, and Ottawa—bringing the total number of affected herds to four.

On March 29th, MDARD announced the state’s first HPAI-positive dairy herd located in Montcalm County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed these detections.



Boring said "What is happening with HPAI in Michigan, mirrors what is happening in states across the country. This virus does not stop at county or state lines, which is why we must all be on high alert. This news is unfortunate and upsetting for our poultry and dairy farming families and communities. Experts from across the nation continue to assess this situation and provide insights into the role of HPAI in the affected livestock as they become aware. MDARD continues working with our federal, state, and local partners to respond robustly to this disease. Thanks to recent budget investments, MDARD is well poised to properly engage in this response. If you believe your livestock are showing clinical signs, contact your veterinarian immediately. We're all on the same team as we combat HPAI."



According to the USDA, the Food and Drug Administration, and Centers for Disease and Prevention, the commercial milk supply remains safe due to federal animal health requirements and pasteurization. Federal experts continue to stress there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses any increased risk to consumer health.



Analysis of the virus from this case and the other cases of affected cattle has not shown any significant new adaptation to make the virus more transmissible between mammals. Therefore, the public health risk associated with HPAI remains low.



In Michigan, state law requires pasteurization for any milk sold in stores. Pasteurization has continually proven to inactivate bacteria and viruses, like influenza, in milk.



State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said “HPAI doesn’t affect dairy cows the same way as it does with poultry. With proper veterinary care, cows are recovering. Biosecurity is the best line of defense. Still, we want to stress working with your veterinarian is fundamental for the recovery of affected dairy cows. It continues to be vitally important for producers to work with their veterinarian, minimize the number of visitors to their farms, prevent contact between their animals and wildlife, and continue to monitor the health of animals vigilantly.”

Dairies continue to be strongly encouraged to implement enhanced biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of disease. It is recommended to limit persons coming onto dairies to employees and essential personnel only and to follow best management practices, including washing hands often. Additional biosecurity resources are available through Secure Milk Supply.



HPAI is a highly contagious virus in birds and poultry that can be spread directly by infected wild birds or animals or indirectly through any item that has been exposed to the virus, such as equipment, feed, or the clothing and shoes of caretakers. The virus has been detected in various species of mammals, presumably after the animals come into contact with infected birds. The affected premises voluntarily stopped movement to limit the spread of the disease.