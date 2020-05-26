Auto Insurance Changes Focus Of Tele-Town Hall

May 26, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





With changes set to take place this summer in Michigan’s automotive insurance system, a local lawmaker plans an online event this week to discuss the issue.



State Rep. Ann Bollin will host a tele-town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. on the upcoming changes in Michigan’s car insurance system. The Brighton Township Republican will be joined by Rep. Jason Wentworth, of Farwell, who served as chairman of the House Select Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates. Bollin said Wentworth was, “a leading voice in delivering this historic reform. I’m thankful for the opportunity to discuss these changes with my constituents, and I look forward to answering any questions you may have.”



Under a deal negotiated last year between the GOP-led legislature and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the annual fee for the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which all drivers must pay, will drop by at least $120 per car. Starting July 2nd, drivers can select from a number of different options for personal injury protection, or PIP. Most drivers will choose from three levels of PIP coverage; $250,000, $500,000 or unlimited. However, capping PIP coverage means drivers may also be responsible for paying medical costs that exceed these caps.



Those wishing to participate in the tele-town hall can dial (855)-756-7520 Ext.60653#. Residents unable to participate may contact Rep. Bollin’s office by calling (517) 373-1784 or by email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov