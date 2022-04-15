Got Your Auto Insurance Rebate Check Yet?

Ken Rogulski



State officials say only about one-third of the auto insurance rebate checks from the Michigan Department of Insurance Department have been sent out. Depending on how you paid your bill, you could get a check in the mail or a direct deposit could be made into your account if you paid with a check. Anyone who had a car and paid insurance as of October 31st, 2021, are eligible. You can send an e-mail to auto insurance @ michigan dot gov to check on your refund.