Autistic Child Located, Returned Home Safely Following Two-Hour Search in Howell Twp

May 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A search Sunday for a 10-year-old autistic child ends with the child being reunited with family in Howell Township.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the child was said to have left home just after 12 pm through a bedroom window and took off on foot in the Burkhart Ridge subdivision.



Authorities set up a perimeter using drones, helicopters and local search-and-rescue teams. After a two-hour search, the child was located, cleared by medical at the scene, and returned home.



Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Lapeer County Search and Rescue, Howell City Police, Hamburg Township Police, Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Child Protective Services assisted in safely locating the child.