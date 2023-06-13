Authorities Search for Suspect in High-Speed Police Chase on Grand River

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Investigators are searching for the suspect involved in a high-speed police pursuit on Grand River Avenue in Genoa Towhship.



Below is a copy of the press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



On Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at approximately 12:40 pm Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began on Grand River Avenue near University Drive in Genoa Township.



A deputy on patrol observed a gray 2003 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Grand River Avenue passing multiple vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for the improper lane use violation the driver refused to stop and accelerated rapidly in an attempt to get away.



The suspect continued eastbound on Grand River Avenue at speeds of 95 miles per hour before leaving the roadway and striking a crosswalk sign and several street signs in the area Grand River Avenue and Latson Road.



After leaving the roadway the vehicle continued through several business parking lots and then turning southbound on Latson Road.



The pursuit was terminated prior to the vehicle entering onto westbound I-96 at Latson Road.



During the pursuit it was determined that the driver, 32 year old Stephen Francis III, was being investigated for a domestic violence incident and retail fraud that had occurred shortly before the pursuit was started.



Francis was driving a gray 2003 Ford F150 with matching cap and Michigan registration EDZ7410 (pictured).



The vehicle should have substantial front end damage.



If Francis or the vehicle are located the Sheriff's Office request the public not to approach and call 911.