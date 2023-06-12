Authorities Reopen Grand River Ave. After Firearm Incident in Genoa Twp

June 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Local authorities reopened a portion of Grand River Avenue Monday evening following an incident potentially involving a barricaded suspect with a firearm.



According to scanner traffic, the incident took place at a Genoa Township home on the 5600 block of Grand River Avenue near Long Point around 6:15 p.m.



A stretch of Grand River Avenue was closed on both sides near the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. The road was reopened at about 7:10 p.m.



Michigan State Police, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and other emergency crews were called to assist.



Directly following the incident, WHMI reached out to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office; however, the office could not release any additional information.



This is an ongoing story and WHMI will post more information after an official press release is sent from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.