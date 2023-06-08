Authorities Release Identity of Woman Killed in Ingham Co. Crash

June 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The name of the woman who died in a crash in Ingham County has been released.



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 52-year-old Sarah Jo Ramsey of Albany, Kentucky, who was killed in the 2-car crash the morning of Sunday, June 4th.



Around 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to reports of the crash in the area of M-52 and Howell Road, located in White Oak Township, just south of Webberville.



The initial report shows Ramsey was driving east on Howell Road and collided with another vehicle at the rural intersection of Howell Road and M-52. The Sheriff's Office said Ramsey may have failed to yield at the intersection prior to the collision and died from her injuries at the scene.



The other vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old woman from Grass Lake. She was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.



The crash remains under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8202