Authorities Release Identity of Construction Worker Killed in Leroy Township

June 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies have released the identity of the construction flag worker who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Leroy Township on May 25.



Just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Grand River near north M-52 in Leroy Township, just west of Webberville, for a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury crash.



Emergency crews had to extricate the victim from beneath the vehicle to render aid. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.



The flag worker killed in the crash has been identified as 70-year-old James Edward Lockwood of Hillsdale, MI.



The driver, a 23-year-old Williamston woman, sustained minor injuries.



Deputies are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.