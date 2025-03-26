Authorities Looking for Person Who Put 'Very Sweet' Dog in Dumpster

March 26, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Do you recognize this dog?



Officers from the Ann Arbor Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Wolverine Drive around 11 a.m. Tuesday after someone found a dog in a dumpster, according to a Facebook post from the department.



The dog, reported as a male pit bull mix, wasn’t wearing a collar and wasn’t microchipped.



It was discovered that he has a large abscess or tumor on the left side of his ribs.



The Washtenaw County Animal Control assisted officers in removing him safely from the dumpster, before being transported to the Humane Society of Huron Valley to receive medical treatment.



HSHV posted an update on the currently unnamed dog and said he took a short walk and enjoyed getting treats to give him some time to decompress. They estimate his age to be around 10 years.



Wendy Welch, Marketing and Communications Director for HSHV, said the dog was “very sweet.”



The Humane Society offers a number of resources for people struggling to care for their animals, including a pet food pantry. They also have their intake open for those who need to surrender pets 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Anyone with information about the dog or his owner are asked to call the AAPD front desk at 734-794-6920.



There is a link to donate to the dog’s treatment at both links below.



(photo credit: AAPD via Facebook)