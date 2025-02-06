UPDATE: Authorities Looking for Missing Child Considered 'Endangered'

February 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



UPDATE: The girl was found unharmed in Lansing with her parents. She was turned over to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.



The public is being asked to notify authorities if they recognize the truck in the photo above.



The Clinton County Sheriff's Department were ordered by the court to remove a 4-year-old girl from her parents' custody as the child was considered to be endangered, according to a Tweet from the MSP First District.



Authorities believe the parents learned that the girl was going to be removed from their custody and fled the residence.



A flock camera was able to get a picture of the vehicle, a white F-150 with a piece of wood instead of a tailgate. The license plate has a handicap tag on it. The license plate number is 1314L9.



If you see the vehicle or have any information, please call the Clinton County Sheriff' Department at 989-224-5200 or call 911.



(photo credit: MSP First District via X)