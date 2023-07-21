UPDATE: Authorities Locate Missing Resident of Hampton Manor

Authorities say a resident who went missing from a Hamburg retirement community on Friday has been located.



According to a post on the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department’s Facebook page, 92-year-old Kenneth Dallas (pictured) walked away from his place of residence at Hampton Manor Hamburg Assisted Living & Memory Care on Friday afternoon. The retirement home is located at 7300 Village Center Drive in Whitmore Lake.



Kenneth, a veteran, was last seen walking past the Hamburg Fire Station around 2:40 p.m.



Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Department said Kenneth was found safe.



Kenneth's whereabouts during the nearly 3-hour search were not disclosed, but the Department commended the community for the outpouring of support.