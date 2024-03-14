Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash in Green Oak Township

March 14, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred the evening of Wednesday, March 13 in Green Oak Township.



At 11:32 PM Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a head-on crash, involving two cars on Rushton Road, just north of 12 Mile Road.



When first responders arrived, they found both drivers pinned in their cars and in need of extraction.



The driver of one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Malibu, was confirmed not be be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of a second vehicle, a Chrysler Sebring needed to be extracted with an apparent leg injury and transported to the hospital. The driver was confirmed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



No other occupants were in either car.



The factors leading to the crash are still unknown and under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



It is unknown if alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were a factor at this time.



The Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted by: Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The names of those involved have not yet been released.