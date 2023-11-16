Authorities Chase Stolen Vehicle on I-96 in Howell Township

November 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Authorities chased a stolen vehicle on I-96 in Howell Township Wednesday morning. The chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a ditch on Burkhart Road near Millett Road.







Below is the press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



On Wednesday November 15th, 2023 at approximately 12:45 a.m. a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was on patrol on westbound I-96 near D-19 when he observed a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu commit several traffic violations. The deputy checked the license plate and it was discovered to be stolen out of the City of Detroit. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle refused to stop for the deputy who then initiated a vehicle pursuit.



The pursuit continued westbound on I-96 at speeds over 100 mph before the suspect vehicle exited at M-52 and returned to eastbound I-96. As deputies continued to pursue the vehicle it exited at Highland Road where the driver left the roadway through the median before crashing into the ditch at Burkhart Road near Millett Road in Howell Township. After crashing all four occupants in the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot with deputies giving chase. One passenger was apprehended by a deputy and the other three were located by Sheriff's Office K9 Flex and taken into custody.



It was later determined that the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen earlier in the month.



The driver, an 18 year old male from Detroit, was lodged on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing. Passengers were identified as a 27 year old male from Detroit, a 21 year old male from Atlanta, Georgia and a 19 year old female from Detroit.



Deputies were assisted during the incident by Fowlerville Police, Howell Police and Brighton Police.





Below is an attached video of the incident, courtesy of Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.