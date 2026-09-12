Brighton Bookstore To Host Nationally Bestselling Author Marjan Kamali

September 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local bookstore will be hosting a nationally bestselling author this coming week.



2 Dandelions Bookshop in downtown Brighton is set to host Marjan Kamali - the bestselling author of The Lion Women of Tehran - at the First Presbyterian Church in Brighton at 6pm on Tuesday, September 15th.



Doors open at 5:30. Registration is required.



A release states:



“Spanning from 1950s Tehran to early 1980s New York, The Lion Women of Tehran masterfully weaves a complex period in Middle Eastern history with a deeply heartfelt, captivating, and accessible narrative. Kamali is wonderfully adept at engrossing us in her settings: the sights, smells, and colors of Tehran's bazaars, cafes, universities, and neighborhoods are vibrantly alive on every page. Readers interested in the political landscape of midcentury Iran will flock to this moving and immersive novel, but so too will readers with little to no familiarity with the events underpinning Ellie and Homa's tale--at its heart, The Lion Women of Tehran is an extraordinary and eye-opening story of love, courage, and women fighting tirelessly for their rights.



Marjan Kamali, born in Turkey to Iranian parents, is the New York Times bestselling author of The Lion Women of Tehran, The Stationery Shop, and Together Tea. She is the 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Award. Her books have been translated into over thirty languages. Marjan lives with her family in the Boston area”.



For the event, Kamali will be in conversation with Dandy Bookseller, Michelle Lanzi. They will dive into Kamali’s life, inspirations, and motivations while learning all the stories behind her stories. After their discussion, Kamali will stay to sign books for those in attendance.



2 Dandelions will be on site selling copies of Kamali's books. It is encouraged that books be pre-purchased through the 2 Dandelions website to guarantee stock at the event.



The event is free but registration is required. That link is provided.



About 2 Dandelions:



“2 Dandelions Bookshop is a women-owned community bookshop that is surviving and thriving (just like dandelions) in the heart of downtown Brighton and is the largest independent bookstore in our county. The Dandy Bookselling Team is a diverse group of bibliophiles who are passionate about bringing books to the Brighton area”.