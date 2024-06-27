Missing Fenton Township Man Found Deceased

June 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton Township man who was reported as a missing vulnerable person has been found deceased.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said it is saddened to report 33-year-old Austin James Berger was found deceased earlier this afternoon. He appears to have accidentally drowned in Marl Lake located in Fenton Township. At this early stage of the investigation, the Sheriff’s office said there were no indications of foul play.



The Office said “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Austin. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search, shared the alert, and shared tips.”



Berger was last seen Sunday, June 23rd at 8:15pm on the 16000 block of Hi Land Trail in Fenton Township. Authorities said he was known to walk the areas of Owen Road, Downtown Fenton, and Silver Lake Parkway.



The Argentine Township Police Department reported that Berger had been off medication and suffered from bipolar disorder.