August 4th Primary Election Results

August 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County will have a new prosecutor come November, while the Republican challenger to try and unseat first-term Democrat Elissa Slotkin from Congress has been decided.



Former Judge David Reader defeated incumbent Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt in Tuesday's Republican Primary. Reader will face Democrat Ragan Lake in November.



Meanwhile, Republican Paul Junge won the nomination for the 8th Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin in November.



In the 47th District State Representative Race, former Livingston County Sheriff and Commissioner Bob Bezotte won the Republican nomination. He'll face Democrat Adam Smiddy, the former County Veterans Services Director, in November.





For Contested Livingston County Board of Commissioners Races;



In District 2 that includes all of Deerfield and Oceola Townships and a portion of Hartland Township, former Livingston County Judge Carol Sue Reader won the Republican nomination. She will face Democrat Jennifer Garcia in November.



In District 5, which includes the City of Howell and all of Howell and Cohoctah Townships, Jay Drick won the Republican nomination for the partial term ending December 31st and the new two-year term that follows. He will face Democrat Glenn Miller.



In District 8, which includes portions of Hamburg and Green Oak Townships, Republican incumbent Jay Gross received the nomination. He’ll face Democrat Martin Lake.







There were also several ballot proposals across the county, all of which were approved.



In Hartland Consolidated Schools, a $45 (m) million bond proposal narrowly passed by 177 votes. Plans call for renovating and constructing school facilities, upgrading technology and athletic facilities and replacing school buses as they reach the end of their useful life. The bond was pulled from the May 5th ballot after concerns grew amid the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.



Voters also approved a $59 (m) million bond proposal in Pinckney Community Schools. It passed with roughly 58% of the vote. The funds will be used for equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities, acquiring and installing instructional technology, a vestibule addition to Pathfinder School, the purchase of buses and new restrooms at the high school athletic fields while improving athletic fields, facilities and buildings.



As for other ballot proposals:



In Deerfield Township, a dust control and road maintenance millage renewal passed.



For the Fowlerville Area Fire Authority, a millage renewal and additional levy were approved by voters.



In Green Oak Township, a fire department millage renewal passed.



In Iosco Township, a road maintenance and improvement millage renewal passed.



For the Pinckney Community Public Library, voters approved a millage renewal.



In Putnam Township, the fire department millage renewal passed.





For Contested Board Races:



In Brighton Township, Republican incumbents Sam Theis and Steve Combs along with Planning Commissioner Dan Schifko and former board member Cathy Doughty will face Democrats Lee Anzicek and Jean Thayer-Seitz for four trustee seats.



In Conway Township; Republican Bill Grubb unseated Supervisor Michael Rife and will run unopposed in November.



In Deerfield Township, in the battle for the Republican nominations for Trustee, incumbent Scott Bontekoe and planning commissioner Joseph Laier advance to November to face Democrat Allen Newman for 2 seats. For Treasurer, Republican incumbent Cheryl Petchell won her race and will run unopposed in the general election.



In Genoa Township; the four Republican incumbents Terry Croft, Diana Lowe, Jean Ledford and Jim Mortenson will face Democratic challengers Matthew McClanahan and Rachel Becker in November. Clerk Polly Skolarus beat her Republican challenger and will run unopposed in November.



In Green Oak Township, Clerk Michael Sedlak won the Republican nomination and retains his seat.



In Hamburg Township, incumbents Bill Hahn, Chuck Menzies and Annette Koeble along with Pat Hughes won the Republican nominations. They'll face Democrats Marie Joppich and Cindy Michniewicz.



In Hartland Township, Republican Incumbents Matt Germane and Joe Petrucci along with Republicans Summer McMullen and Denise O'Connell will face Democrat Louis Zrull for four open seats. Current Republican board members Glenn Harper and Joe Colaianne did not garner enough votes.



In Iosco Township, Republican Clerk Dan Delmerico was unseated by Julie Dailey. Republicans Joe Parker (I) and Jon Hardies will face Democratic challenger Cherie Mollison for two seats.



In Marion Township, the four Republican nominees for Trustee will be Les Andersen, Scott Lloyd, Greg Durbin, and Dan Lowe. They will battle with Democrat Zach Zurek for 4 seats in November.



In Putnam Township, the four Republican nominees for Trustee moving on to November include incumbents Norm Klein, Tom Chambers, Bob Press and current Clerk Sally Guyon. They will face the Democratic challengers Jim Brady and James Robert for 4 seats. Republican Valerie Niemiec was elected to the Clerk role.



In Tyrone Township, the four Republican nominees for Trustee moving on to November include incumbents Herman Ferguson, David Walker and Kurt Shulze and Zachary Tucker. They will run against Democrats Laurie Halbritter and Greg Nastwold for 4 spots. In the race for Treasurer, incumbent Jennifer Eden won her race and will run unopposed in the general election.



Complete election results can be accessed through the Livingston County Clerk's webpage.