August 6th Primary Election Results

August 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Voters unseated incumbents in a few hotly contested municipal races and shot down millage requests in some communities in Tuesday's Primary Election.



The following are un-official results from the majority of contested races as of 2:45am.



For seats on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners:



In District 4, Republican incumbent Wes Nakagiri defeated challenger Meghan Williams and will face Democrat Ella Nikitin.



In District 5, Republican incumbent Jay Drick defeated challenger Heather Williams and will face Democrat Paul Giessner in November.



District 6, Republican incumbent Roger Deaton topped Tara Black Pearson with nearly 56% of the vote. Deaton faces Democrat Matthew McClanahan in November.



In Brighton Township, Republican Board of Trustee incumbents Sam Theis, Dan Schifko, and Cathy Doughty all prevailed along with candidate Jim Ryan. They’ll face Democrat Lee Anzicek.



In Conway Township, Mike Brown unseated incumbent Bill Grubb in the Republican race for the supervisor seat. There will also be a new treasurer, with Republican Tara Foote the top vote-getter. There were no democratic challengers in those races. For the Board of Trustees, Republicans Sarah Porter and incumbent George Pushies will face Democrat Mike Miller in November. A road millage renewal passed while a separate road maintenance proposal failed with 53% of the vote.



A majority of voters approved the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority millage proposal, however, state law requires the millage pass in all five municipalities, but it failed in Marion Township by less than 200 votes.



In Deerfield Township, voters easily approved a millage renewal for dust control and road maintenance.



For the Fowlerville Area Fire Authority, a millage renewal passed handily.



Tight race for Genoa Township supervisor. Republican challenger Kevin T. Spicher is just ahead of incumbent Bill Rogers by five votes. Janene Deaton bested two other Republicans for Genoa Township clerk. She'll face Democrat Monica Craven in November. Bill Reiber, Candy Hovarter, Richard Soucy and Todd Walker were the top four vote-getters for Genoa Township trustee.



In Green Oak Township, millage renewals for both the police and fire departments passed. A newly proposed general millage request to replace the current township millage for public safety, election security, and to replace funds lost to Headlee Rollback was defeated by voters. For the contested Board of Trustees race on Republican side, candidate Randall Blake and all incumbents prevailed - James Tuthill, Tracey Edry, and Dan Rainko. The incumbent Republican supervisor, clerk, and treasurer will all face democratic challenges in November, along with the trustee candidates.



In Hamburg Township, longtime incumbent Republican Supervisor Pat Hohl held on to his seat over challenger Clay Gall. For the contested board race on the Republican side, incumbents Chuck Menzies and Pat Hughes join candidates Joanna Hardesty and Nick Miller to face Democratic incumbent Cindy Michniewicz in the fall. Longtime incumbent Bill Hahn was unseated and was a very close 5th top vote-getter. A millage proposal for fire services passed.



In the Handy Township, Treasurer and Republican incumbent Connie Shear retained her seat. For the Board of Trustees, the top two Republicans are incumbent Gordon Munsell and Bradley Redinger. They’ll move on to November and face Democrat Carol Elliott.



In Howell Township, there are four board seats up for grabs and nine Republican candidates were running. The top four include incumbents Bob Wilson and Matthew Counts, along with Tim Boal and Shane Fagan. They’ll face Democrat Curtis Hamilton in November.



In Iosco Township, a road maintenance and improvement millage renewal passed.



In Marion Township, there will be a new supervisor. Republican Bill Fenton defeated Gary Dunn. No one was running on the Democratic side. Longtime Supervisor Bob Hanvey did not run again for the supervisor post but did run for a seat on the board. There was a crowded field of 10 Republican candidates running for the Board of Trustees. The top four include incumbents Dan Lowe, Les Andersen, Scott Lloyd, along with Jim Witkowski. They’ll join Democrat Tim Hughes on the ballot in November.



In Putnam Township, Republican Tom Chambers unseated incumbent Dennis Brennan with 64% of the vote for the supervisor seat. There were no democratic challengers, and Chambers was already on the board as a trustee. For the board on the republican side, seven candidates were in the race. The top four are incumbent Bob Press, Jesse Marhofer, Jim Jensen, and Sean Marhofer. They’ll face Democrats Jim Brady and James Robert. A road millage failed with 57% of the vote.



In Tyrone Township, there were some upsets and the board will have a new makeup. Republican incumbent Mike Cunningham was unseated by Gregory Carnes for the supervisor post. For the board race, nine Republican candidates were running for four seats. Newcomers Sara Dollman-Jersey, Dean Haasem and Chris Ropeta were the top vote getters, along with incumbent Herman Ferguson. As for other incumbent trustees; Zach Tucker and Kurt Schulze were unseated, while David Walker did not run for re-election. The clerk and treasurer ran un-opposed and there were no democratic challengers for any of the seats.



Un-official election results can be accessed on the Livingston County Clerk's webpage. That link is provided.



All results are considered un-official until certified by the Livingston County Board of Canvassers.