Contested Legislative Races In August Primary Election

April 22, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be several contested local legislative races in the upcoming August Primary election.



The candidate filing deadline was this week and some District seats have changed as a result of the 2020 census and redistricting process.



Democrat Elissa Slotkin currently represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Livingston County. She is running unopposed in the August Primary against Republican State Senator Tom Barrett in the newly redrawn 7th District, meaning the two will actually face off in November.



For the 22nd District State Senate seat, incumbent Republican Lana Theis is being challenged by Republican Mike Detmer in the August Primary. The winner will face Democrat Jordan Genso of Brighton in November.



There are newly redrawn state House Districts, where Republican incumbents are seeking re-election.



The 48th House District is completely new and encompasses portions of Livingston, Washtenaw and Jackson counties. Republicans Jason Woolford and Jason Negri, the current Hamburg Township treasurer, will be vying for the nomination. Whoever prevails will face Democrat Jennifer Conlin in November.



In the newly redrawn 49th District; Republican incumbent Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, who currently represents the 42nd District, is facing challenger Turner Chase in the August Primary. Democrat Christina Kafkakis is unopposed.



In the new 50th District, Republican incumbent and former Livingston County Sheriff Bob Bezotte is running unopposed in the Primary. He’ll face Democratic challenger Glen Miller in November.



In the 72nd House District, a portion of Tyrone Township is included. That has contested Republican and Democratic primary races.



As for other local races in August, there are trustee seats up in Conway and Howell Townships and the clerk seat in Tyrone Township. All carry partial terms. No one has filed for the Conway seat, while two Republicans will face off in Howell Township. They are Lynn Elberson and Bob Wilson. In Tyrone, appointed clerk Pam Moughler is running unopposed.



The complete list of candidate filings is available via the provided link.