August 2 is Senior Discount Day at Michigan Kroger Stores

August 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Kroger is offering their first-ever Senior Discount Day at all Michigan locations on Wednesday, August 2.



All-day Wednesday, Kroger is offering eligible customers who are 55 years of age and older an extra 10% off their in-store purchases.



Kroger says an I.D. or digital coupon isn’t required, but eligible shoppers will need a loyalty card number or shopper’s card to apply for the discount.



The discount will run at all of Kroger’s Michigan store locations during posted store hours. Exclusions include lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco, and fuel.



A link to the Kroger website is provided.