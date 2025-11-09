Auditions This Week for Howell Opera House's "Reawakening Season"

November 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Auditions are being held this week in what the Livingston Arts Council calls a "Reawakening Season" at the Howell Opera House.



Four productions are planned as the Opera House is repaired, restored and revived. All four shows will be performed in the style of the late 1800s, when the Opera House first opened in 1879.



The season includes "The Pirates of Penzance," "Measure for Measure," "Night of the Living Dead," and an original work.



Auditions are open to anyone 16-years-old and older. They run Monday, November 10, through Wednesday, November 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



November 10 is an open call, while November 11 and 12 will have signups for 15-minute slots.



Those auditioning are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early to check in and warm up.



More information can be found at the link below or email auditions@howelloperahouse.org or call (517) 540-0065.