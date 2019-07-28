Auctions For Tax-Foreclosed Properties Scheduled

July 28, 2019

Over 200 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties including Livingston will be offered at public auctions in Lansing.



Livingston, Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Luce, Mecosta, and Shiawassee counties all have properties being auctioned that have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes. Both residential and commercial properties will be auctioned off. The auction will take place between August 2nd and September 4th. Properties in Livingston County will be auctioned on September 4th.



Individuals will have the opportunity to bid for parcels online through the link or in person at designated sites. (JB)