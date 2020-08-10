ATV Driver Seriously Injured In Pingree Road Crash

August 10, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An ATV accident has left a Livingston County woman with serious injuries.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon to Pingree Road north of Schafer Road in Putnam Township for a personal injury crash involving an off-road vehicle.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Iosco Township woman was operating a 2001 Honda 250 EX four-wheeler southbound on Pingree Road when it struck a dog. The driver lost control of the four-wheeler and was ejected.



The driver was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with life threatening injuries by Livingston County Ambulance. The dog survived the impact and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, although the severity of its injuries are unknown. Pingree Road remained closed for approximately 2 hours while Deputies investigated.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County Ambulance and the Howell Area Fire Department.



The driver was not wearing a helmet. Speed appears to a factor while alcohol does not appear to be a factor.



This crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.