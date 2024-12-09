Attorney General Wants Michiganders to Be Aware of Travel Scams During Holiday Season

December 9, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning the public about travel scams during the holidays.



Nessel reissued her “Travel Tips” to help Michiganders avoid common travel scams.



“Traveling should be a time of joy and relaxation, not stress and scams,” Nessel said. “Remaining informed and cautious can help you protect your trip and your wallet. My office is committed to helping Michigan residents stay one step ahead of bad actors this holiday season.”



Nessel said some of the travel scams to be on the lookout for are:



- Online Booking Scams: Ensure you are booking directly on the hotel’s official website. Third-party booking sites may charge hidden fees, fail to honor special requests or even fail to make a reservation altogether.

- “Pizza Flyer” Scam: Flyers slipped under hotel doors that advertise local food delivery may be fraudulent. When ordering, never give your credit card information to unknown sources.

- Fake Front Desk Calls: Scammers may call your hotel room claiming to be from the front desk and request your credit card information due to a “computer glitch.” Always verify by calling the front desk directly.

- Bait and Switch Tactics: Be wary of offers with unrealistically low prices that result in additional charges or pressure to buy more expensive services.



When booking, either online or through a travel agent, Nessel recommends:



- Research agents and booking sites: Verify phone numbers and websites independently rather than relying on web search results. Check reviews, seek personal recommendations and consult the Better Business Bureau as well the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team for information.

- Get promises in writing: Request that all agreements be provided in writing, including any special requests or terms.

- Read contracts carefully: Pay close attention to fine print, fees and service charges, especially for “all-inclusive” deals. Make copies of all documents to dispute any unexpected fees.

- Pay with a credit card: Avoid paying for travel with cash, checks or prepaid cards. Use a credit card, if possible, preferably a designated travel credit card for booking flights, hotels and other expenses. Credit cards offer better fraud and cancellation protections than other payment methods.



People who believe they have been the victim of a travel scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team. They can be reached by calling 517-335-7599 or 877-765-8388.



For more information, visit the link below.