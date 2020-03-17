Hotline Hours Extended For Price-Gouging Complaints

March 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Hours have been extended for a consumer protection hotline to track price-gouging complaints related to COVID-19.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday to specifically address price-gouging related to COVID-19. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has extended the hours of operation for her Consumer Protection intake team as the number of price-gouging complaints received by her office surges to more than 240 during the state’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. As of 1pm Friday, the Office had received 75 price-gouging complaints related to COVID-19 that were submitted electronically. That number increased to 181 as of 4pm Monday. Between 11am and 4pm Monday, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team received 60 complaints via phone. Some of the common items that have reportedly been subject to price-gouging include toilet paper, meat, milk, bread, bottled water, face masks, hand sanitizers, and cleaning supplies.



Nessel says they’re seeing an extremely high volume of calls coming in about price-gouging and she will not allow consumers to be taken advantage of during a public emergency. She encourages consumers to continue filing complaints with the office so that they can properly investigate complaints and determine what legal action must be taken.



The Governor's order states “No one who has acquired any product from a retailer shall resell that product in this state at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price at which they bought the product; no one shall offer for sale or sell any product in this state at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020 unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market; Person means an individual, business or other legal entity; Product means any good, material, emergency supply or consumer food item; These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2020 unless circumstances change.”



In addition to the executive order, retailers may violate the Michigan Consumer Protection Act if they are charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold; and causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.



Phone lines will be open until 11pm tonight. The extended hours will be evaluated on a daily basis and continued if necessary to meet demands. The consumer tip line is generally open between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday. Complaints can be made online or via phone.



Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online through the provided link or call 877-765-8388.