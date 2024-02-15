FBI & Police Raids In Ann Arbor, Canton, & Ypsilanti

April 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews





FBI and police raided homes across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday – which officials say targeted pro-Palestinian protestors.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office issued a release regarding the raids.



A significant police presence was observed in the cities of Ann Arbor, Canton, and Ypsilanti as officers from multiple agencies executed search warrants at five locations.



The Department said each subject location was a residential home, and no persons were arrested in the course of fulfilling the warrants. In one instance, an entryway was forcibly breached following more than an hour of police efforts to negotiate entry to satisfy the court-authorized search warrant.



The search warrants, authorized by the 45th District Court, were executed in furtherance of the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s yearlong investigation into “coordinated criminal acts of vandalism and property damage occurring in multiple counties in southeastern Michigan. Due to the many, evidently coordinated and related, criminal acts occurring across the jurisdictions of several local law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities, the Department of Attorney General is conducting this unified investigation with the aid of local authorities”.



The Office said many of the acts under investigation were widely contemporarily reported in news media.



It is currently estimated that the total damage from these incidents is approximately $100,000. In all cases, the crimes were committed in the middle of the night and in one case upon a residence wherein children were sleeping and awoken.



In multiple instances windows were smashed, and twice noxious chemical substances were propelled into homes. At every site, political slogans or messages were left behind.





A selection of dates and locations of when and where acts under investigation occurred was provided as follows:



2/15/2024 Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield



6/3/2024 Goodman Acker Law Firm, Southfield



6/30/2024 Rolls Royce, Novi



7/8/2024 Maersk, Romulus



10/7/2024 UM CIO Erik Lundberg’s home, Chelsea



10/7/2024 UM President Santa Ono’s home, West Bloomfield



10/7/2024 Jewish Federation of Detroit, Bloomfield Hills



11/27/2024 Law enforcement officer’s home, Ann Arbor



12/9/2024 UM Regent Jordan Acker’s home, Huntington Woods



3/15/2025 UM Provost Laurie McCauley’s home, Ann Arbor



3/19/2025 Raymond James office, Plymouth



3/19/2025 Historic Jack Wilcox House, Plymouth





The Office says no charges have yet been filed against any suspect and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the commissioning of these crimes is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.



Meanwhile, MLive.com and others report that five of the raids were connected to vandalism at the homes of University of Michigan leaders.



Photos top to bottom: U of M CIO Erik Lundberg’s home in Chelsea; U of M Regent Jordan Acker’s home in Huntington Woods; Historic Jack Wilcox House in Plymouth.