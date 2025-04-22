AG Welcomes First Victim Advocate Dog To Support Crime Victims

April 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the Department has welcomed its first victim advocate dog.



Baylee officially began service with the Department this week. Baylee is specially trained to support crime victims by providing comfort during court proceedings and meetings with prosecutors and victim advocates.



Nessel said “We are thrilled to welcome Baylee to the Department. With every wag of her tail and smile, she’ll help bring comfort and courage to crime victims. Therapeutic companions like Baylee can ground and calm crime victims and abuse survivors as they navigate the often daunting, potentially retraumatizing, and emotionally difficult landscape for those already victimized. I know her presence will truly make an impact for those who need it most, and we couldn’t be more honored to have her by our side.”



Baylee is a career change dog who received her service training through the Guide Dog Training Program at Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester and will work alongside the Department’s Victim Rights Division.



To further support victims, the Attorney General recently launched a Crime Victim Rights webpage to educate crime victims about their rights and guide them through the legal process after a crime is reported. The webpage includes:



-A list of victims’ rights;



-Statewide victim support services and resources within the Department of Attorney General;



-Information on crime victim compensation;



-Guidance on victim advocate services; and



-An overview of the legal process for felony and misdemeanor cases.



That link is provided.