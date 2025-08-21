Attorney for American Legion Post 141 Rejects Howell Twp's Offer to Resolve Gravel Dispute

August 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An attorney for Howell Township has offered an olive branch to American Legion Post 141 to resolve a year-long dispute over gravel.



In an email cc'd to WHMI News, Attorney Chris Patterson said Howell Township is willing to not pursue enforcement actions if Post 141 agrees not to use the gravel surface for parking.



If so, Howell township will promptly review the Legion's latest permit request for a new fence.



"By way of background, it is our understanding that the American Legion submitted an Application for Land Use Permit on February 14, 2024, for a 'Gravel Parking Area.' That application was denied," Patterson wrote. "Without approval, land was subsequently excavated, grass removed, and a gravel area installed on or around April 26, 2024, with completion on or around June 18, 2024. A municipal civil infraction notice was issued on September 4, 2024, and the American Legion denied responsibility by September 16, 2024."



"Since then, the gravel area has been used for parking, including on or around October 7, 2024. Our office additionally understands that the American Legion has applied for a fence permit. It is our position that a resolution should first be reached with respect to the Zoning Ordinance violation on the property before the Township issues a decision on the fence permit."



Attorney Tara Peterson represents American Legion Post 141 and issued the following response to WHMI News:



"Howell Township has contacted the Legion with a threat to 'enforce' the unenforceable ticket and withhold a 'review' of the fence permit application unless the Legion agrees to waive all future use of a portion of their property. This is a violation of due process and it is baffling to me that the Township would think a property owner would actually waive legal rights to use their property."



Photos courtesy of Howell Township.