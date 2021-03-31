Attempted Murder Charge Added Against Brighton Twp. Man

March 31, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Brighton Township man already jailed on poisoning and arson counts is now facing new charges, including attempted murder.



35-year old Bradley James Crainer was arrested last September after police say he placed a potentially poisonous substance in a family member’s food. He then allegedly took steps to burn down his residence. An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office determined that Crainer opened a natural gas line inside his vacant home in a failed attempt to destroy it.



The investigation further revealed that he placed what was called an “injurious substance” into a family member’s meal that caused that person to become temporarily ill. That substance was revealed in court Tuesday to have been Benadryl. He was originally charged with a count of preparation to burn and another for adulterated food.



Last week, however, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office added one count of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree child abuse against Crainer. Those counts were read out onto the record Tuesday by 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain, who indicated that they were related to “poisoning, electrocuting or creating a pathway for carbon monoxide to enter the home while the victim was present.” Judge Bain set an April 6th exam date.



Crainer, who was found competent to stand trial earlier this month, had worked for South Lyon Community Schools as an occupational therapist. However, that position was terminated by the Board of Education last fall after he failed to disclose the charges brought against him. Crainer remains jailed on $500,000 bond.



If convicted on the attempted murder count, he faces up to life in prison.