Astemo Americas Regional Headquarters Coming to Wixom

October 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Wixom has been named the new regional headquarters for Astemo Americas.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the company will invest $95 million to develop the new complex on Tuesday. The facility will house both the regional headquarters and Tech Center functions for all automotive business units.



200 new jobs are expected to be created over the next four years in the Detroit area, including more than 150 engineering positions.



The project received up to $2 million in performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant funds, the announcement said.



“We are grateful to the Michigan Strategic Fund for supporting our vision that Astemo be a part of an internationally recognized supply chain of innovation in mobility,” John Nunneley, Senior Vice President of Technology Management & IT, Regional Headquarter/Regional Technical Center Head, said. “Astemo Americas is eager to get to work on building out this facility and welcoming the talent that will be housed there.”



Whitmer visited Astemo during her trip to Japan, where the project was first announced.



“Expanding advanced manufacturing and mobility infrastructure is a priority for Michigan and Oakland County that is paying dividends,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “The state’s investment, coupled with the networking we recently did on a trade mission in Japan, helped cement the deal that is bringing Astemo Americas, Inc, along with 375 jobs and a $95 million investment to Wixom. This partnership in action is delivering for Oakland County and the state.”



The 26-acre campus will sit along I-96. It will have a testing facility, including test tracks and 185,000 square-feet of office and lab space for engineering, software development, marketing, customer service and administration personnel.



(photo credit: Astemo)