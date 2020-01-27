Assisted Living Facility Celebrates Second Phase Expansion

January 27, 2020

A $2.5-million expansion that more than doubled the size of a senior assisted living center in Howell Township was celebrated Saturday.



Quality Care of Howell’s 18,000 square-foot expansion added another 20 rooms. Owner and Administrator Nidhal Ghraib said he and his family bought 20 acres of land on Burkhart Road from Howell Township, where they built the original 16,000 square foot facility.



Of the 20 new units, 14 are general living spaces, and 6 will be designated for memory care, with their own dining and gathering rooms. It also includes a movie theater and non-denominational chapel. A third phase for the complex is also planned, with independent living duplexes to be provided. Ghraib said their vision is to build Quality Care into a full senior citizen community, but instead of doing it all at once; they have divided it up into phases. (JK)