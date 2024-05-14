Ascension: Investigation Into "Ransomware Attack" Continues

May 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ascension health system issued the following statement Monday:



Ascension previously reported that it experienced a ransomware attack that has caused disruptions to patient care in its network.



Our priority remains on providing safe patient care. Ascension, with the support of leading cybersecurity experts, worked around the clock over the weekend to respond to the ransomware incident affecting our systems.



We are focused on restoring systems safely. We are making progress, however, it will take time to return to normal operations. As systems and services come back online, we will share those updates so that our patients and communities can plan accordingly.



We have established a dedicated website to share any updates we have across our system. We will be expanding the site this week to provide updates related to healthcare services as they relate to specific regions.