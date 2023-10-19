Asahi Kasei To Expand To 3D Printing Market In North America

Jessica Mathews





A local manufacturer is expanding to the 3D printing market in North America.



Fowlerville and Toyko-based Asahi Kasei Plastics North America has started sales for 3D printing (3DP) filaments in North America.



President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Glogovsky said Asahi Kasei has a proven history of being a resin and compounding technology leader. He said 3D printing is a rapidly growing field, and they have the people and skillset to develop, enhance, and exceed the needs of hobbyists and OEMs alike.



Asahi Kasei plans to advance two business initiatives targeted at the 3DP sector to show customers versatility and long-term commitment. The first goal is to deliver success through filament sales in the North American market and then expand globally.



Asahi Kasei already provides comprehensive support for designing and developing customer products using computer-aided engineering technical services for engineering plastics products.



The soft launch will begin with filaments from the modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) resin product line, XYRON™, then expand to the Thermylene™ polypropylene (PP) group.