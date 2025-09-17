Livingston Arts Council Ushers In New Era With Hiring Of Inaugural Executive Director

September 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Arts Council has announced the appointment of its first executive director.



Dana Wnuk’s appointment is said to mark a “pivotal new era” for the organization and for arts and culture in Livingston County. The Council owns and operates the historic Howell Opera House. Wnuk’s leadership will guide the Council’s work and drive the long-awaited renovation and restoration of the Opera House.



A release states “Built in 1881, the Howell Opera House is a stunning example of Victorian architecture in the heart of downtown Howell. Its façade reflects the grace and character of the late 19th century, while inside, soaring ceilings, ornate woodwork, tall arched windows, and elegant details recall its days as Livingston County’s cultural center. The grand second-floor theater, closed since 1924, remains remarkably intact with its original horseshoe balcony, hand-painted stage curtains, gaslight fixtures, and even signatures of historic performers etched into the walls. Together, these details form a rare time capsule, both elegant and hauntingly beautiful, waiting to be fully restored and brought back to life”.



For more than two decades, LAC has worked to preserve the landmark while enriching the community through programs such as Concerts at the Courthouse, exhibitions, and events that engage audiences from across the region. The renovated first floor now welcomes hundreds of gatherings annually, yet the historic second floor has remained silent and untouched.



Momentum is building as preparations begin to renovate and restore the second floor, transforming the Howell Opera House into a vibrant hub of creativity, connection, and community life. The LAC is working with architects to reimagine its future. While ongoing fundraising continues to sustain daily operations, the organization is now laying the groundwork for a forthcoming capital campaign that will substantially advance the restoration and renovation of this historic landmark.



Wnuk said “As the Council’s first Executive Director, I am excited to lead with action. For too long, the Howell Opera House has been seen as a project stuck in limbo, a best-kept secret, or to some, an impossible undertaking. That ends now. We have a clear path forward, and I am ready to unite this community around restoring the Opera House, not as a relic of the past but as a living, welcoming space for all kinds of activities.”



Wnuk brings more than 15 years of non-profit leadership experience in fundraising, community engagement, and organizational transformation. She has worked with arts, culture, and education organizations to strengthen donor support, launch new programs, and guide major renovation efforts. Her background centers on building the systems, resources, and partnerships that turn ambitious community projects into reality. A Gregory resident, Wnuk holds a degree in Business Management and Economics from Eastern Michigan University. She is recognized for her “community-centered approach and her belief in the power of the arts to connect, uplift, and transform”.