Howell Artist Kat McButterfly Named "Outstanding Citizen"

June 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-known local artist has been recognized as an “outstanding citizen“ by the City of Howell.



Artist Kat McButterfly was surprised during Monday night’s City Council meeting.



Mayor Bob Ellis commented that Kat is one of his favorite people and her artwork throughout the City really enhances their quality of life by adding beauty to their environment. He noted she’s done some amazing things with store windows and sidewalks downtown, and they’re also very happy with all of the seasonal decorations she paints on the glass entranceway at City Hall.



Most recently, McButterfly has been busy working on Balloonfest-themed windows at City Hall. She’s very involved in the community, teaches classes, and can be found at various events.



Ellis said she’s a great teacher and more than just an artist as she loves the City and is always ready to pitch in and help out.



On behalf of the community, Ellis publicly recognized McButterfly during the meeting as an “outstanding citizen” and presented her with a plaque – thanking her “for all she does to add character to the City to help make it such a great place to live, work, and play”.



McButterfly was clearly surprised. She talked about living in Howell with her husband, a retired firefighter, and raising their family there. McButterfly said there’s nothing they wouldn’t do for the community and “this town and the people in it mean everything to her” – and it brings her joy to be a part of the community.