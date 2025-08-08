Artist Deadline Looms for hARTland Art Walk

August 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



An artsy Hartland favorite returns in September.



The 3rd annual hARTland Art Walk runs from Sept. 20 until Oct. 4.



During Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Hartland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emmalyn Wheaton said the goal of the event is to encourage the public to come to the area and then move throughout the community.



Local artists, both from Hartland and other communities, are showcased throughout the Village. The public is able to take a walking tour of “art installations, exhibitions and activities.” There is also a competition to support the artists.



This year’s theme is the “History of Weaving in Hartland.” The Chamber commissioned an artist with the Black Sheep Weavers Guild that will be on permanent display at Cromaine.



Some of the events going on include:



- Opening Day: “Join us on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. at the Settlers Park to pick up your art walk map and enjoy art, music, vendors and food trucks.”



- Scavenger Hunt: “Join our Scavenger Hunt and you will have the opportunity to collect points by visiting different art installations and exhibits during the event. The team with the most points collected will win the competition and a prize. Join us Sept. 20-Oct. 4, 2025, for another fun Scavenger hunt!”



- Stretch and Sketch: “Revitalize your body and mind at this unique event where relaxation meets creativity! This innovative workshop combines invigorating stretching exercises with engaging art activities. All guests receive a FREE day pass to Planet Fitness of Hartland.”



- Host Locations: “Art exhibitions will be available throughout the community at local businesses and community centers for you to enjoy. Join us at Settlers Park for Opening and Closing Celebrations on Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, 2025.”



- Paw-Traits: “Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at our hARTland Art Walk Paw-Traits Canine Crafts and Cruise event. Join us for a fun-filled day of dog walking and creative crafting that both you and your pup will love.”



- Closing Celebration: “Celebrate with us on Oct. 4, 2025, as we announce the award winners and enjoy a live performance by the Hartland High School Band!”



Time is running out to register to have artwork showcased. The submission window for the Student Scholarship contest, with categories kindergarten through 4th grade, 5th through 6th grades, 7th through 8th grades and 9th through 12th grades, closes on Aug. 9. The general artist submission closes on Aug. 18.



All art will be delivered between Sept. 15 and 19, with times to be scheduled. Artwork will be available for pickup beginning Oct. 7, with times to be scheduled.



Vendors can submit applications until Sept. 9.



For more, including the link to submit art, visit the link below.