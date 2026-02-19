“AI, Cybersecurity & Your Bottom Line” Next Good Morning Livingston

February 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A business-oriented breakfast event returns next month and is centered on artificial intelligence.



Good Morning Livingston is set Thursday, March 5th from 8am to 9:30am at Chemung Hills Golf & Banquet Center. It’s hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



“AI, Cybersecurity & Your Bottom Line” is said to be a practical, high-level look at what leaders need to know about risk, technology, and financial impact as AI tools become more common in everyday business.



Presenter Ken Bradberry will break down how AI and cybersecurity decisions directly affect the bottom line, from managing evolving risks and protecting sensitive data to maintaining customer trust and controlling costs. With 30 years of experience in enterprise technology and healthcare cybersecurity, Bradberry is said to bring real-world insight designed specifically for business leaders.



As Chief Technology Officer of Healthcare Provider Solutions at ACS, a Xerox Company, Bradberry has “guided technical strategy at the enterprise level and built a career at the intersection of operations and innovation. His perspective is clear: leaders must own their strategy and proactively shape the future of their organizations”.



A link to register is provided. The cost is $35 for members and $60 for future members.