Art Van Closing All Of It Stores, Liquidation Sales Start Friday

March 5, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Art Van Furniture is closing all of its locations, including those in Livingston County.



The announcement follows speculation that the furniture retailer was moving toward ending its operations. In a statement, spokesperson Diane Charles said that despite their “best efforts to remain open, the Company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment” Liquidation sales will begin Friday at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missourri.



In Livingston County, the closures include their retail outlet in Genoa Township at Latson Road and Grand River, as well as a PureSleep center in Genoa and two others in Brighton. Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Art Van in February 2017 for $550 million. Founder Art Van Elslander, who died in 2018, opened the first store at Gratiot and Ten Mile in 1959.



Crain's Detroit reported last month that the store was considering filing for bankruptcy while actively "exploring all options with creditors, investors, and landlords."