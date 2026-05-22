Community Murals In Downtown Howell Gain Momentum

May 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new mural inspired by the voices of the Howell community is about to transform the Thai Cafe wall across from the historic Livingston County Courthouse.



With Memorial Day approaching, the community is closing in on fully funding the first phase of the ART Doing Good mural project.



Through Memorial Day, the Rotary Club of Howell is matching every donation dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000, helping turn community support into something lasting and visible in the heart of downtown Howell.



The mural is part of an ongoing series of community-inspired public art installations planned throughout Downtown Howell. Each piece is shaped by public input and designed to share local stories, welcome visitors, and connect people to nonprofits, community events, and ways to get involved.



Rotary Club of Howell President-Elect J.J. Lewis said “Rotary is about bringing people together to strengthen our communities, and that is exactly why we believed in this project from the beginning. ART Doing Good reflects the very best of Howell, creativity, connection, and generosity, while helping transform the walls of downtown Howell into places that tell our community’s story, spark connection, and inspire generosity. We invite the community to join us in doubling their impact and helping bring this exciting first phase across the finish line.”



ART Doing Good Founder Susan Pominville said “Community Voices. Public Art. Real Connection. That’s what ART Doing Good is all about. This mural began with stories, memories, favorite places, and ideas shared throughout the community. Watching those voices turn into something people will soon see on the wall has been really meaningful.”



Along with the mural installation, ART Doing Good is creating a commemorative book documenting the project and the community voices behind it.



This week, every donor, regardless of gift amount, will be recognized in the book as part of the founding story of ART Doing Good.



The mural will fill the Thai Cafe wall across from the Courthouse and serves as part of a larger vision to bring community-inspired public art throughout Howell.



Future murals and installations will continue inviting the community to help shape the stories reflected across downtown.



Founding Partner Rotary Club of Howell, along with Visionary Partners Explore Brighton Howell Area, The City of Howell, Bank of Ann Arbor, Mugg & Bopps, and Livingston County United Way helped make the project possible.



Additional support has come from the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, Howell Carnegie District Library and community members throughout Livingston County.



To support the project or learn more, visit ARTDoingGood.org. That link is provided top, or give directly at givebutter.com/hy6QOs.



Meanwhile, Pominville stopped by the studios Thursday afternoon to chat with WHMI’s Mike Scott. That full interview is available in the podcast section of our website, and linked bottom.



Pictured are photos showing some details that people will see on the mural.



About ART Doing Good:



“ART Doing Good is a nonprofit dedicated to using community-inspired art to share stories, increase awareness of local nonprofits and community events, and connect people to meaningful ways to get involved”.