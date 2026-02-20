ART Doing Good Mural Project Makes Splash in Downtown Howell

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The ART Doing Good Mural Project is making its mark in Downtown Howell. And the project is doing just that, doing good in the community over the past few months.



Some inspirations coming to life include what people love about Howell, feelings they hope others experience when they’re here, along with the small moments that matter. Founder Susan Pominville says the first mural is shaped directly by the voices of the community.



This spring, the first mural will be installed on the Thai Café building across from the Livingston County Courthouse. There’s already base paint on the building, and a large QR code. The QR code is there to be able to add any input on the project.



A link to learn more about the ART Doing Good Project is posted below. There's also a link to watch a short video showcasing the project.