Public Unveiling Of New Community Mural In Downtown Howell

June 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large crowd and a countdown for the big unveiling of a new community-inspired mural in Downtown Howell.



A big public unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon at the Thai Café building, across the street from the historic Livingston County Courthouse.



The artwork was shaped by community input gathered over the past several months through ART Doing Good.



The mural was inspired by the places, traditions, landmarks, and experiences people said they love most about Howell and can experience today.



Some features include Balloonfest, Melon Festival, Fantasy of Lights, concerts at the Courthouse, Thompson Lake, the Howell Carnegie District Library, The Alley, Bennett Field, Legend of Sleepy Howell, the Courthouse, the Howell Opera House, and the Depot with Fire & Ice.



A QR code next to the mural will share the stories behind the artwork while connecting people to local nonprofits, volunteer opportunities, and ways to become involved.



Artist and ART Doing Good Founder Susan Pominville thanked everyone involved in the project from partners to community supporters before pointing out different aspects of the mural to the community.



Pominville noted in the brick walkway there are a lot of handwritten messages from people - which were the inspiration for the mural.



There are also Howell melons - complete with a QR code to pre-order melon ice cream through the Howell Rotary Club - which was the founding partner for the mural project.



Moving forward, other artists will be doing other artwork throughout the community, as part of ART Doing Good.



A community picture with the mural capped off the kick-off.



The website states “along with many other details woven throughout the mural. Some you'll recognize immediately. Others might take a little searching. From local landmarks and businesses to traditions, memories, and inside references, there is more here than first meets the eye. Take your time. The longer you look, the more you'll find”.



More information is available in the provided link.