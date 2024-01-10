Art Contest in Place Ahead of the 2024 State of the State Address

January 10, 2024

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an art contest ahead of the 2024 State of the State Address.



The governor encourages Michigan K-12 students to design artwork following the theme, “A Classic Michigan Story.” The artwork will be published on the program cover of the Governor's address on Wednesday, January 24th.



Contestants can use markers, crayons, paint or any other medium they choose. Designs should be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 in order to be eligible.



For information on how to submit your child’s art, visit the provided link.