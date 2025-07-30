12-Year-Old Arrested Again for 'Living His Own "Grand Theft Auto"': OCSO

July 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for the second time in a month for allegedly stealing vehicles.



Authorities said he was reportedly involved in the theft of three Chevrolet Silverado trucks from a Waterford Twp. lawn care business, which took place on Sunday. Two of the trucks had trailers attached, which were also taken. The vehicles and trailers, which were recovered, were valued at a total of $90,000.



A month ago, he was also arrested on charges in relation to the theft of seven vehicles from a Pontiac business. He allegedly entered “numerous vehicles in the business parking lot,” according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he was stopped and arrested during the incident, and he was carrying a license plate.



Detectives learned during their investigation that he had allegedly taken seven vehicles over the past month. They said he sold at least one of them for $30.



The boy, from Pontiac, was arrested by members of the Oakland County Auto Theft Task Force at his home on Tuesday.



He appeared before a juvenile court referee in Oakland County Children’s Village, but his hearing was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon. He remains in custody at Children’s Village.



“This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant thefts from these businesses.



A second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, also from Pontiac, was arrested in connection to the Waterford thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody after his mom recognized her son in a video of the break-in that was posted to Facebook. She contacted detectives.



He also appeared on Tuesday, when he was charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile and malicious destruction of property under $200. He is being held at Children’s Village until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 11.