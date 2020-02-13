Arraignment Held For Local Man Charged In Accidental Shooting

February 13, 2020

An area man who accidentally shot himself while picking up his child from school has been arraigned on a felony charge.



25-year-old Kurtis Heathcott of Hamburg Township was arraigned Wednesday in 53rd District Court in Howell. Heathcott is charged with one count of Carrying a Pistol in a Vehicle in a School Zone; a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



The charge is related to an incident at Three Fires Elementary School on January 17th in Genoa Township, which occurred when Heathcott was picking up his child. Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Heathcott was waiting in the pick-up lane when he accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his gun. He did not have a concealed pistol license.



Heathcott is due back in court February 18th for a probable cause conference, where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. (DK/JK)