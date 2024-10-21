Army's Esports Trailer to Visit Hartland High School

October 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Hartland High School Esports team welcomes the U.S. Army's Esports semi-trailer Monday afternoon.



The high-tech trailer will give team members access to on-board consoles, seating and monitors for a fully immersive experience.



Coach Cameron Montney insists Esports is more than just playing video games.



"Esports is taking that to a completely different level. It gives you a team experience where you have the same team throughout the season, teaching kids to have different communicative abilities," he says.



"You're able to go and get scholarships for this now, which is completely amazing that you can go and play games at the collegiate level and get scholarship money for that."



And Montney says students learn skills in emerging technologies.



"We stream all of our games, which can lead into the shoutcasting or commentating like you see on any football game, baseball game, the people who are talking behind the scenes," he says.



"We have people who make all the graphics. All the social media graphics that we have on our social media pages or that we flash up on the screen during our streams. There are kids that are designing those things right now. It's a great opportunity to learn new schools that can take you into the professional world and into college."



Members of both the Esports teams from Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University also will be at Hartland High School Monday.



Montney points out former Hartland basketball standout Kyle Greig currently plays for Eastern Michigan University's Esports Rocket League.



The Army's Esports trailer will be open to the public between 2:30pm and 5pm Monday.



Hartland Esports is scheduled to battle Howell's Esports team Tuesday in Platoon, which Montney describes as a team paintball game.