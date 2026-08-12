Army Corps of Engineers Issues Permit for Regulated Activities Proposed for Line 5 Tunnel Project

August 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, on Wednesday issued an individual permit to Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership, for regulated activities associated with its proposed Line 5 Tunnel project.



Enbridge’s project involves construction of a tunnel underneath approximately four miles of lakebed to house a replacement segment of the Line 5 pipeline.



The analysis supporting the Corps' decision is outlined in the USACE Record of Decision, which has been published online at the link below.



The Detroit District affirmed that issuance of a USACE permit for the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel's construction complies with all applicable federal laws and regulations.



Through its review, USACE says it fulfilled its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act, Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, and federal Tribal trust responsibilities.



While the USACE permit authorizes Enbridge to work within waters regulated by the federal government, USACE does not regulate the operation of the pipeline itself, or any substances transported within it.



"The approval of the Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel Project is a testament to President Trump's vision to ensure our nation’s energy dominance." said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle.



"By cutting unneeded red tape and overhauling our regulatory process, to provide fast, clear, and consistent decisions that implement our regulatory authorities just as Congress intended, we are able to help projects like this move forward with regulatory certainty. Because the U.S. Army is committed to efficiently fulfilling its Congressionally-mandated permitting responsibilities that in turn accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure with the 'Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork' initiative, the Line 5 Tunnel project will provide the American people with the safe, reliable access to energy its people deserve."



“This has been a very carefully weighed decision,” added Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Donald K. Lew. “The approval of the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel permit application is the culmination of a robust and thorough evaluation process. The Detroit District team worked extensively with and appropriately considered the views of various federal and state resource agencies, Tribes, and the applicant. I am confident that we have granted authorization for a thoroughly vetted proposal that will meet the purpose and need for the project while maximizing protection of navigation and natural resources within our Congressional authorities.”